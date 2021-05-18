Louisiana's push to legalize marijuana dies in the House

Though the bill is dead, it's clear that the idea of legalizing marijuana in Louisiana is becoming more popular on both sides of the aisle.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The bi-partisan push to legalize recreational marijuana in Louisiana was killed in the House Tuesday.

Mandeville Rep. Richard Nelson's bill to tax the sale of marijuana was voted down this afternoon. The bill died with a 47-48 vote. It would have needed 70 votes to pass.

Afterwards, Nelson tabled a vote on the bill to legalize marijuana for recreational use. The bill would have decriminalize marijuana across the state and allow the legal sale of marijuana in some parishes.

Though the bill is dead, it's clear that the idea of legalizing marijuana in Louisiana is becoming more popular on both sides of the aisle.

Even though legalization failed this session, the Louisiana House has voted to allow patients to smoke medical marijuana in it's raw form.