Mayor Cantrell begins second term with major challenges ahead

NEW ORLEANS — The theme of LaToya Cantrell’s second term as New Orleans mayor is “the best is yet to come.”

Monday, the first woman mayor in the city’s history was sworn in for a second term. The ceremony took place on the steps of Gallier Hall. Only a few dozen invited guests attended the event because of the pandemic.

Cantrell outlined her priorities for the next four years.

They include approaching public safety as a matter of public health, improving the quality of life, investing in sustainable infrastructure, and increasing economic development opportunities across the city.

“What we do, and you’ve heard me say this, what we do in the next 4 years will determine where our city will be 50 years from now,” Cantrell said.

WWL-TV political analyst Clancy DuBos said Cantrell faces some challenges in her second term. Namely, getting trash collections in the city done on a more regular basis and pushing for more improvements at the Sewerage and Water Board.

“Both in terms of collections and administrative type things as well as the actual performance in drainage and keeping the city from flooding,” DuBos said.

The mayor will also have to deal with unforeseen issues as she did in her first term.

“Things happen, whether it’s a hurricane, a building collapsing or a pandemic or anything else that might happen that we cannot foresee right now,” DuBos said. “Our elected leaders have to be able to deal with whatever comes because we do as citizens.”

Cantrell said the city faced historic challenges and unimaginable crises, one after the next over the past four years.

“We stand tall. We don’t bow down. We face challenges. We fix it. We acknowledge progress, but we also continue to acknowledge that we can learn in order to keep things moving forward.”

During her second term, Mayor Cantrell will have to find a way to get along with a reshaped city council. There are 5 new members on the 7-member board.

“I’m going to do what I’ve always done,” Cantrell said. “I’m going to work with everybody. I work across all lines and political lines if you will. That’s what I will do.”