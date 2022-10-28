Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reimbursed the city for her travel expenses

"As promised, Mayor Cantrell has fully reimbursed the City of New Orleans for official travel."

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reimbursed the city for nearly 30 thousand dollars in travel expenses, according to her office.

"As promised, Mayor Cantrell has fully reimbursed the City of New Orleans for official travel. With this matter now behind us, the Mayor will continue to do the work and deliver results for the people," City officials said.

Cantrell owed the money for upgraded travel expenses after the city attorney ruled that she was a city employee and was responsible for those payments. After that ruling, Mayor Cantrell said she would pay the money back.