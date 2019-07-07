NEW ORLEANS — Former first lady Michelle Obama pulled no punches Saturday while speaking with CBS anchor Gail King at Essence Festival.

When Obama took the stage, she said that people "don't remember how many punches we took to get" to the White House.

"For a minute there, I was an angry black woman who was emasculating her husband," Obama said. "As I got more popular, that's when people of all sides -- Democrats and Republicans -- tried to take me out by the knees and the best way to do it was to focus on the one thing people were afraid of: the strength of a black woman."

She spoke about her family adjusting to life outside the White House, and reflected on the 2008 campaign that launched them there in the first place.

The full, hour-long interview is available to watch here.

