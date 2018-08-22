Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Rockport, Texas, on Wednesday to pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey. There, the vice president will revisit First Baptist Church of Rockport and meet with local FEMA employees, disaster relief volunteers, and members of the community.

He will receive a briefing on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts and will conclude his visit with formal remarks. Following, Vice President Pence will travel to Houston to participate in an America First Action roundtable and Trump Victory event.

On Thursday, he will participate in a John Culberson for Congress event. Following, he will tour the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center and deliver remarks regarding the Administration’s space policy priorities.

Later in the day, Vice President Pence will travel to New Orleans. There, he will tour the National World War II Museum and meet with World War II veterans.

Subsequently, the vice president will participate in a political event alongside House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

