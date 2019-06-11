NEW ORLEANS —

A few weeks ago, we told you to expect more attack ads as the race for Louisiana governor gets closer to the runoff. Our predictions turned out to be spot on, as both campaigns have released ads attacking each other, but what are the strategies behind these ads?

Paul Dudley and WWL-TV political analyst Clancy DuBos watched two recent ads, one from the Governor John Bel Edwards and one from the Eddie Rispone campaign, to find out.

“Why do campaigns decide to take the attack ad route?” asked Dudley.

“Often times because they work and usually because one’s opponent leaves himself or herself open to attack,” said DuBos. “Strategically, if you think you have an opportunity to take a few points off of your opponent, you really should do it.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone released a new ad Tuesday. The voice over starts, saying, “Liberal John Bel Edwards is so desperate, they're playing the race card, listen…”

A second voice comes in, asking, “What is the difference between David Duke, Eddie Rispone and Donald Trump? They do not care about you or anyone who looks like you," says the voice.

That latest ad from Rispone uses snippets of another political ad from the Black Organization for Leadership Development (BOLD). It's a New Orleans based political group. The ad which Rispone pulls from features the voice of New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks.

“It’s a TV ad, responding to a radio ad,” said DuBos. “The radio ad (from BOLD) was geared towards a black audience, Rispone’s TV ad responding to it is geared at a white audience which are largely Donald Trump’s base of support here in Louisiana.”

The Edwards campaign hadn’t paid for a single attack ad in the primary but that changed during the run off. The campaign released several including one called “So proud,” comparing Rispone to former governor Bobby Jindal.

“Why?” asked Dudley.

“Because Eddie Rispone and Bobby Jindal basically come from the same place philosophically and Bobby Jindal is extremely unpopular,” said DuBos. “He was unpopular in his second term as governor and he remains unpopular today. Everyone, Republican, Democrat, liberal, conservative-- pretty much everyone agrees he was a disaster as governor so he is a convenient foil for Edwards to use against Rispone.”

“Clancy -- you’ve said in the past that attack ads can work but only if they hit the target. What is your opinion on these?,” asked Dudley.

“I think that both of these ads are effective.” said DuBos. “I think Rispone hits the mark among his base of supporters in responding to the BOLD ad. “I think that the Edwards attack on Rispone is very effective in hanging Bobby Jindal around Eddie Rispone’s neck. It’s all about turn out. It is a very close race.

“I will get you out of here on this,” said Dudley. “The election is November 16. What can expect from now until then?”

“An increasing volume of attack ads,” said DuBos.

The campaign for Edwards say it had nothing to do with the ad by BOLD.

