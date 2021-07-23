x
Mississippi argues Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade

A 6-3 conservative majority said in May that the court would hear arguments later this year over a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks.
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more commonly known as "The Pink House," is shrouded with a black tarp so that its clients may enter in privacy in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi attorney general’s office is expected to file briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to outline the state’s arguments in a case that could upend nearly 50 years of court rulings on abortion rights nationwide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. 

The office of state's Republican attorney general made the request in written arguments filed Thursday. 

A 6-3 conservative majority said in May that the court would hear arguments later this year over a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks.

Abortion-rights advocates say the case threatens access to the procedure across the U.S. Nearly 50 years of rulings have prohibited states from restricting abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb. 

Justices are likely to hear the case this fall.

