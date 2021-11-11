Mitch Landrieu, Biden's choice to head $1 trillion infrastructure plan

The bill passed in the house with a 228-206 vote after weeks of negotiations after Democrats insisted on a larger spending bill of $1.75 trillion.

NEW ORLEANS — Our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune report the Wall Street Journal announced Sunday, that President Joe Biden has chosen former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to head the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The article said The Wall Street Journal referenced Landrieu's experience with his two terms of being mayor, his prior position as Lieutenant Governor and his relationship with many leaders across the country, which made him the top choice for the position.

This infrastructure bill that is expected to be signed into law on Monday, Nov. 15, is expected to improve broadband, water supplies and other public works along with investments creating an average of 2 million jobs a year for the next decade, according to the article.

The Senate passed the legislation back in August with a 69-30 vote.

