NEW ORLEANS — Former Vice-President Joe Biden is in New Orleans for his presidential campaign Tuesday.

The democratic front-runner started his visit this afternoon at the Youth Empowerment Project, speaking to staff and children after touring the facility.

US Rep Cedric Richmond (D-La.) joined Biden on his trip around Richmond's home city.

Biden will attend a fundraising dinner tonight hosted by Richmond in New Orleans' Warehouse District from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

While he's in New Orleans, national buzz surrounding his proposal to reverse several key provisions of the 1994 crime bill he helped write in an acknowledgment that his tough-on-crime positions of the past are at odds with the views of the modern Democratic Party.

Biden was expected to talk about his criminal justice reform proposal at a speech Tuesday in New Orleans, but he didn't do so. He is scheduled to be in Detroit on Wednesday for the NAACP national convention.