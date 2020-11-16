Cedric Richmond will be Senior Advisor to the President; to resign House seat before inauguration

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Richmond said he'll be a Senior Advisor to the President, adding he'll resign from his Congressional seat before Jan. 20

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond is expected to leave his post in Congress to join President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Richmond said he'll be a Senior Advisor to the President, adding he'll resign from his Congressional seat before Jan. 20, 2021.

"This is a said day for me, leaving something I've worked so hard to build up," Richmond said. "But I'm not leaving Louisiana. It's a proud day when a boy that went to Osborne (Elementary) makes it to the White House."

Richmond, who represents Louisiana’s Second District that includes New Orleans, the River Parishes and Baton Rouge.

Richmond was recently re-elected to his seat in a landslide victory.

Biden is drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign to fill out an increasingly diverse White House leadership team. People familiar with Biden’s initial decisions confirmed to the Associated Press that Richmond, who served as the campaign’s co-chair, will play senior roles in the new administration.

WWL-TV political analyst Clancy Dubos said Richmond may also announce that he will resign in January so he can continue to be a part of any COVID or economic relief discussions in Congress before the new administration begins.

Those sources also said former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff and campaign advisor Steve Ricchetti will also play a senior role. Those familiar with the decisions were not authorized to disclose internal discussions ahead of a formal staffing announcement expected for Tuesday.

Late last week, Biden tapped former senior campaign adviser Ron Klain to serve as his chief of staff.

