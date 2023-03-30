Louisiana's GOP lawmakers rally around Trump after indictment

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday, making him the first former US President to face a criminal charge.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana's Republican legislators are rallying around Former President Donald Trump after he was indicted on charges related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniel allegedly made during his 2016 campaign.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise called the indictment "outrageous."

"The sham New York indictment of President Donald Trump is one of the clearest examples of extremist Democrats weaponizing government to attack their political opponents," Scalise tweeted. "Outrageous."

Rep. Mike Johnson also backed the former President, taking aim at Manhattan's District Attorney Alvin Bragg along with "The Left."

"Many of us were traveling home from Congress this evening when news broke that the Soros-funded, violent crime-ignoring D.A. Alvin Bragg is proceeding with a bogus indictment of former President Donald Trump," Johnson said. "This unprecedented weaponization of our justice system is as shameless as it is dangerous. The Left now knows no bounds. We will keep fighting around the clock to expose and defeat their perverse agenda and restore the rule of law."

Rep. Clay Higgins called DA Bragg "A political pawn" and said that "In the end...Trump wins."

The charges remain under seal, but the investigation centered on payments made during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an affair with porn star Stormy Daniel.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly called the investigation “political persecution."

In a statement confirming the charges, Trump's defense lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said the former president "did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.”