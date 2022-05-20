Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins votes against expanding WIC baby formula access

The bill makes it possible to waive certain requirements so that WIC participants can purchase whatever brand is available.

WASHINGTON — Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins was one of nine "nay" votes on a bill that would help address the current baby formula shortage and temporarily expand access to formula for low-income families.

Despite Higgins' vote, the House overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday aimed at easing the baby formula shortage for families participating in the WIC program.

The bill would make it possible in certain circumstances for the Department of Agriculture to waive requirements so that WIC participants could purchase whatever brand of formula is available.

WIC participants usually get vouchers for specific foods and brands. The WIC program accounts for about half of all formula purchased in the United States.

The nine congressmen who voted against the bill in the House include Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Matt Getz (R-FL), Marjorie Greene (R-GA), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Chip Roy (R-TX).

In a statement to KLFY in Lafayette, Higgins defended his vote, saying that allowing existing supplies of baby formula to be available to the WIC program would "decrease the availability of baby formula for working American families."

The Senate approved the bill on Thursday, so it now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

“Now, millions of parents will have an easier time finding the baby formula that they need," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after the bill was passed.

The baby formula shortage was caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant. The head of the FDA told lawmakers Thursday that the factory could be up and running as soon as next week.

Also Thursday, the Biden administration said the Defense Department is working to book commercial aircraft to fly about 246 pallets of Nestlé formula from Zurich, Switzerland, to Plainfield, Indiana.

The shipments will include the equivalent of up to 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of three formulas — Alfamino Infant, Alfamino Junio, and Gerber Good Start Extensive HA, all hypoallergenic formulas for children with cow’s milk protein allergy. The White House said these are a priority because they serve a critical medical purpose and are in short supply.

Lawmakers are also considering boosting staffing at the Food and Drug Administration with a $28 million emergency spending bill. That legislation also passed the House this week but faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.