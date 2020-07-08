New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell endorses Joe Biden for president

The Democratic mayor called Biden "a friend of New Orleans and Louisiana time and time again."

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell endorsed Democrat party presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday, just three months ahead of the upcoming November election.

In the announcement posted on social media, the Democratic mayor called Biden "a friend of New Orleans and Louisiana time and time again."

"More than ever before, we need a steady partner in the White House who can relate to our experiences. I know for a fact that Joe Biden is that person," the post on Cantrell's Facebook page said.

Cantrell said the former Vice President would be the ideal figure in the White House as the country grapples with systemic racism, structural inequality and the global coronavirus pandemic.

