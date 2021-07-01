Steve Scalise still plans to object to electoral count after Capitol breached by pro-Trump mob

Scalise is one of more than 100 representatives and about a dozen senators who vowed to object to the ceremonial counting of the electoral college votes.

NEW ORLEANS — Rep. Steve Scalise still plans to object to the congressional count of electoral college votes, even after a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday, sending the building into lockdown as police tried to secure the nation's representatives and their staff.

Scalise is one of more than 100 representatives and about a dozen senators who vowed to object to the ceremonial counting of the electoral college vote that would certify Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Many of the objectors appeared to be ready to stand down after seeing the Capitol breached.

Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins and Sen. John Kennedy were also among the representatives planning to object to the count. But their stance was not clear in the aftermath of Wednesday's attack on the Capitol.

A congressional staffer managed to grab the electoral college votes as they were being evacuated in the middle of the joint session counting them. Sen. Jeff Merkley posted a tweet confirming that the votes were safe while Congress was in lockdown.

Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob. pic.twitter.com/2JCauUIlvg — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 6, 2021

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.

“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden's victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

Most of the mob appeared to have dispersed after a 6 p.m. curfew was called for D.C.

The counting of the votes is expected to continue at 7 p.m. CST.

