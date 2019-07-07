NEW ORLEANS — There are a number of Democratic presidential candidates stumping to beat President Trump at this year's Essence Festival, the 25th annual.

While the candidates took the podium, black women voters took center stage. Michelle Burroughs is one of them.

"I think it's really important that they came out here to make the time they realize that obviously, that African Americans are a force to be reckoned with and that we have the power of the vote."

A 2016 Census estimated there are 42 million African Americans, that's about 12 percent of the US population, and Essence Fest is the largest gathering of black women in the country, making it a good place to reach voters.

See the speeches from democratic candidates Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Beto O'Rourke. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also spoke on Sunday at Day 2 of the Festival.

Kamala Harris's speech:

Cory Booker's speech:

Elizabeth Warren's speech:

Beto O'Rourke's speech

Pete Buttigieg's speech

Highlights

"My Lift Act which will give every family making under $100,000 a year a tax credit that the can collect at up to $500 a month," Harris said.

"We can start by providing universal childcare to every baby aged 0-5 in this country," Warren said.

"I am going to make once and for all, for all Americans healthcare all right in this country," Booker said.

"Shift $50 billion of federal procurement away from corporations and to small businesses, half of that reserved for minority-owned and women-owned businesses in this country," O'Rourke said.

"As president, I would not only address black women but appoint them as we have done in South Bound. We have seen consequences of that, positive ones; we brought in the first African-American female corporation counsel to run our department of law. She went on to become the first magistrate judge," Buttigieg said.

"But it takes more than just making an appearance, we have to know that their platform, that their plan for America will be the right plan for us," festival attendee Sonja Lady Dedais said.

Some said they wanted to hear more about equal representation, as well as the economy, immigration, and healthcare. Janika Lile said she thinks candidates need to address mental health issues.

"It's something that has been demolished in communities," Lile said.

Lile told WWL-TV she's from Michigan, works in the auto insurance industry, and is married with 5 kids. She's trying to figure out who's the best leader.

"There's been a lot of changes sweeping through the country of local races and different bills that have been passed, and I feel like we really have to change the direction of this country."

Harris stands out as the only candidate who is a black woman.

"Growing up we always knew that black people were empowered that black women were empowered but to see that now versus growing up it's not something I would ever envision ever happening," she said.

Lile would like to see a black woman become president but she's not sure America is ready yet. She hopes, however, that it does become a reality in the near future.