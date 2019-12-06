WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise welcomed the officer who saved his life during the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game shooting to a practice for this year's game, thanking her for the "miracles" she and other Capitol Police officers performed that day.

Scalise recognized Special Agent Crystal Griner during the practice, tweeting after that he and other members of Congress would be "forever grateful for the courageous action of Capitol Police."

Scalise, 53, was nearly killed on June 14, 2017 when a gunman opened fire on a practice for that year's annual benefit game against the Democrats. The gunman, identified as James Hodgkinson, died from injuries inflicted by police at the scene.

After several surgeries, the second most powerful Republican in the House of Representatives recovered from his injuries, but still walks with a cane and undergoes physical therapy.

In an interview with reporters in Washington D.C. last month, Scalise discussed his conflicting feelings towards the shooter, saying he spoke with religious leaders from St. Landry Parish about forgiveness after the string of church arsons in the parish.

One pastor said he'd already forgiven the man accused of the church burnings, prompting Scalise to talk with him about their experiences.

"I still have to address forgiveness for the shooting two years ago, so it was really good to talk to him and kind of get an understanding of how he got to that point," Scalise said.

Scalise, a Catholic, said he hasn't forgiven the person who nearly killed him, despite his faith's doctrine.

"I've never internally formally forgiven the shooter from the baseball shooting," he told reporters. "It's something I've struggled with as a Catholic. I mean, part of my faith is forgiveness and I'm working to get there."

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.