'This is a pivotal time in our nation's history' | Ginsburg's death could change US Justice system

NEW ORLEANS — An icon on the Supreme Court, the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the age of 87, shines a light on her judicial career.

“She sought to be a champion of justice and she was that,” said WWL Political analyst Clancy DuBos.

DuBos says the vacancy on the court goes beyond just politics.

“She broke through the glass ceilings before a lot of people even recognized that they were there,” DuBos said.

It’s the same reaction from political leaders. On the democratic side, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Governor John Bel Edwards and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, called Ginsburg a trailblazer.

Congressional republicans, Rep. Steve Scalise and Sen. Bill Cassidy recognized Ginsburg’s service to the country and court.

Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazing pioneer whose long and storied career in the law broke barriers and inspired many across the nation — men and women. Donna and I send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 19, 2020

The question now is what happens to her seat on the bench and whether it’s decided before or after election day.

“This is a pivotal time in our nation’s history,” DuBos said. “With Ruth Bader Ginsburg being part of a liberal four-member wing of the court, this is a chance for the Federalist Society and other conservative groups and even right-wing groups to try to gain a real foothold for conservatives.”

DuBos says a rush to try and replace Ginsburg before the November election could be a difficult move, but with politics at play anything could happen.

“If they try to do this before Nov. 3, it’s actually going to look pretty hypocritical when you consider that Mitch McConnell denied Barack Obama even a hearing on his moderate appointee for ten months,” DuBos said.

DuBos expects a lot of pressure to nominate a woman, but says regardless of who the next justice is, a conservative judge would create a stronghold.

“This could permanently, or at least in our lifetimes tilt the court from a moderate position or a position of where it could swing slightly left or slightly right into a hard-right era for ten, 15 or even 20 years,” DuBos said.