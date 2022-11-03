Kamala Harris to tout affordable high speed internet in Louisiana

The vice president will travel to Sunset, La., in St. Landry Parish on Friday, March 18.

NEW ORLEANS — Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Louisiana on Friday to tout the administration's investments in affordable high speed internet.

In a media advisory, the Harris' office said the vice president will travel to Sunset, La., in St. Landry Parish on Friday, March 18.

Last week, President Joe Biden told Democrats that they have a record "to be proud of" and must sell it with "confidence, clarity, conviction and repetition" heading into critical midterm elections.

Speaking to the Democratic National Committee members on Thursday, Biden discussed the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill to help fix roads, bridges and other infrastructure and provide high-speed internet.

"We have a record, a record to be proud of, an agenda that addresses the biggest concerns here in America in people’s lives,” Biden told several hundred masked DNC members attending their winter meeting in person at a Washington hotel.

