LIVE @ 6:30 PM | New Orleans District Attorney Debate on WWL-TV

The debate will be carrier live here and on WWL-TV Channel 4.

NEW ORLEANS — Keva Landrum and Jason Williams will appear in their final televised debate, here on WWLTV.com and on Channel 4 at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Landrum is the only leading candidate with experience as a prosecutor, and served as interim DA from 2007 to 2008. She also secured an endorsement from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Williams is a member of the New Orleans City Council who has made headlines recently for a federal indictment on a barrage of tax fraud charges.

But the charges against him -- which Williams has pled not guilty to and says are politically motivated -- have not held Williams back from Orleans Parish voters.