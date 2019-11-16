NEW ORLEANS — In the governor's race, Edwards supporters believe their candidate needs a large voter turn out here in the city for him to win.

And for Rispone to be elected, he needs to attract many democrats and independent voters from across the state to his side.

And in the final campaign hours, both candidates spent time in the New Orleans area rallying voters.

With the polls showing a neck and neck race, both gubernatorial candidates know it's crucial to get the vote out. And a high voter turnout in New Orleans would give Governor John Bel Edwards an advantage to be re-elected.



"But I will tell you, they're firing me up because the people, not just in New Orleans, but all across the state of Louisiana, they're excited about voting tomorrow. You're going to see a big turn out, much bigger than in the primary," said Edwards.

He spent the day all over the city, at a luncheon with women, and barbershop, and Zulu headquarters, then finished the evening with an outdoor concert on in Fulton ally.

"Obviously you got to fish where the fish are. But the truth is, we don't leave anybody behind," Edwards said about including voters from the entire state.

Edwards had the mayor, and her support, at his side.

"Particularly as we focus on infrastructure, that has been a top priority and the governor has demonstrated that he believes in that spirit of collaboration I'm so big on," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

His opponent, Eddie Rispone, spent his day in every city of the state, with his last stop tonight in baton rouge. But before that, he met with his supporters in Kenner.

"This state is blessed, folks. There's no reason whatsoever that we're 50th. It's just mind boggling and I said this earlier, it's really sinful that we allow this to happen. We're going to make sure that we have a future for our children and grandchildren. I'm looking at all these young people here today," Rispone said.

Rispone says he has come to appreciate what New Orleans means to the state and he wants it to grow.

"We need to be more than just a tourist city and it can be that great city is was 50 years ago, with manufacturing and jobs and banking, oil and gas," Rispone said.

And now as the parties and speeches come to an end, it's up to which button voters press behind the voting booth curtain.

The polls are open tomorrow from 7am to 8pm. Our election coverage beings at 8pm on WWL-TV.