No more traffic cameras? Northshore legislator writes amendment to get rid of them all

Rep. Hollis admits it will be difficult getting the votes needed to put the measure on the ballot.

MANDEVILLE, La. — A Northshore lawmaker wants to put the brakes on traffic cameras.

He’s pushing a constitutional amendment to get rid of them across Louisiana.

“I think the only words to describe them are a scam,” Rep. Paul Hollis, R-Mandeville, said. “I think so many people are upset about them. I think they are what I consider an unconstitutional money grab.”

The City of New Orleans has a network of nearly 80 traffic cameras.

They can automatically detect speeding, red light and other violations.

If you’re caught on camera breaking the rules of the road, you could receive a ticket in the mail with fines up to $235.

“Unfortunately, what they’re doing is filling the budget gap in Orleans Parish,” Hollis said.

Hollis’ joint resolution would let voters decide if the state constitution should ban traffic cameras.

He admits, it will be difficult getting the votes in the legislature needed to put the measure on the ballot.

“A constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds vote out of both the House as well as the Senate," he said. "That threshold is going to be very tough.”

We talked with voters about the proposal.

“I don’t think that’s a very good idea,” Aaron Goldblum said. “I think the drivers here are already relatively reckless.”

“If we’re not speeding, we don’t have to worry about the cameras,” Mary Brown said. “I have gotten my share of tickets, but I think really, we just need to be more careful the way we drive.”

“I just moved here from another part of the country, Michigan, we don’t have those cameras,” Brian Ahlborn said. “I don’t think we need them, and I find them annoying.”

“You’re not always aware of where they are or where they aren’t,” Susan Lafaye said. “I just don’t think it’s fair for the drivers.”

Hollis has also filed a bill to prohibit the splitting of traffic camera fines with a private entity.

“These monies aren’t going back into the government’s expenditures, a great portion of it goes to these companies that are outside of Louisiana,” Hollis said.

In New Orleans, about 30 percent of the fines go to the Arizona-based Verra Mobility which has the city contract to run the cameras.