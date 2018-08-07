As Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy nears his final days in the highest court in the land, we are getting closer to learning who his potential replacement might be.

New Orleans native Amy Coney Barrett appears to be the only woman President Donald Trump is considering. Barrett graduated from St. Mary's Dominican High School in 1990. A recent United States Circuit Judge, the 46-year-old is considered socially conservative. Though, she has denied that she would, opponents fear her Roman Catholic background would push her to overturn Roe v. Wade if given the opportunity. Eyewitness News asked Tulane law professor Keith Werhan about the role faith plays in a judge's decision.

“That’s part of the physiological make-up of a judge,” said Werhan. “That’s part of who they are. That's part of what they bring to a decision but it’s not the only thing.”

Another contender, Brett Kavanaugh, has extensive experience on the bench serving as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C. since 2006. The 53-year-old has sided with conservatives on the issue of net neutrality and abortion rights. On paper, he has the most experience but oddly enough that could be a problem, according to Werhan.

“The more extensive the record, the more democrats will be able to argue (they) need more time to go through it,” said Werhan. “The more extensive the record the more likely one will be able to find things in it which can become sources of argument and opposition.”

Raymond Kethledge, 51, is known for his defense of the Second Amendment and as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the sixth circuit in Michigan he also an opportunity to issue opinions on a number of immigration cases. Some rulings got him criticized by conservatives who questioned his stance on immigration. Either way, Louisiana ACLU, a group fighting for civil liberties, says they have concerns about the candidates, though they say the decision won’t impact their mission.

“We have to keep marching, we have to keep protesting, keep gathering together and letting our voices be heard and we can do that no matter who is on the supreme court,” said Alanah Odoms Hebert, the executive director for Louisiana ACLU.

President Trump could still pick a wild card from the original list of 25 contenders his administration released last year. He is expected to make the announcement Monday at 8 p.m. Central time from the White House.

