NOPD mishandles Jay Banks, Noonie Man dispute

NEW ORLEANS — In February 2021, then-New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks showed up at the house of Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste after the two exchanged angry calls following a political dispute. Batiste, a well-known community activist, is also a Mardi Gras Indian, twice a candidate for elected office, and one of the organizers of the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“Here's a councilman coming to my house and trying to bully me,” Batiste said.

At the time, Banks denied ever trying to harass or intimidate Batiste, saying, “I asked him what was wrong, what was happening, and he was very adamant in cursing me, but at no point was he ever threatened by me in any way.”

The men lodged misdemeanor disturbing the peace charges against the other, both of which have since been dismissed. But the city's Independent Police Monitor Stella Cziment is not dismissing how the NOPD handled the matter.

“There were differences in how Council member Jay Banks was treated versus Belden Batiste,” Cziment said.

In a recently released 18-page report on how the case was handled, the monitor's office found that Banks was allowed to receive a summons at the First District Police Station, while police attempted to serve Batiste's summons at his home by half a dozen ranking officers.

“To have five officers, six officers, show up in three different squad cars that seems unnecessary to be able to serve a disturbing the peace misdemeanor municipal summons,” Cziment said.

Batiste said, “They let him come to the (police) station, gave him a summons. They come to my house right after with seven cops. That's intimidation and bullying.”

Batiste posted his encounter with the officers on Facebook. He ultimately refused service of the summons, choosing to pick it up later with his attorney as he lodged a complaint against the officers with the Public Integrity Bureau. PIB investigated the officers for possible unprofessionalism, cleared all of them.

But in her report, Cziment came to a different conclusion.

“We found that some of the officers that were unfounded for professionalism may have violated of the professionalism allegation,” she said.

The report also states that PIB could have found additional violations of intimidation.

“The OIPM believes there is grounds to raise and consider an intimidation allegation separate from the charge of ‘professionalism,” the report states.

The report notes that the NOPD policy manual does not address police actions that could be classified as “non-verbal intimidation,” such as a disproportionate number of officers responding to a minor situation.

“As a result of this gap in policy, the OIPM recommends a policy clarification to address this type of non-verbal intimidation,” the report states.

The report contains other troubling findings. Among them, is the fact that the initial 9-1-1 call made by Batiste was mysteriously not recorded, unlike all other 9-1-1 calls.

“That's particularly troubling when we're trying to get to the bottom of why there were so many officers when we're trying to get to the bottom of why there were so many officers at Mr. Batiste's home,” Cziment said.

An NOPD spokesman said the department reviewed the OIPM report and rejects any claim of intimidation or bias toward an elected councilman, Banks, over an ordinary citizen.