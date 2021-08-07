"Not well thought out", Law enforcement support veto of Concealed carry gun law

“The readily available access to concealed weapons is not only going to endanger the law enforcement community, it will endanger the public as well.”

BATON ROUGE, La. — The gunbattle continues in Baton Rouge. Governor Edwards has vetoed the constitutional carry bill passed by the Louisiana legislation, but legislators could potentially override his decision in a special session.

Thursday, law enforcement leaders stepped into the conversation and sided with the governor.

“The readily available access to concealed weapons is not only going to endanger the law enforcement community, it will endanger the public as well,” said LaFourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, who spoke at the press conference.

Webre was flanked by police chiefs and sheriffs from across Louisiana, who all asked legislators to let the bill die with the Governor’s veto.

Representations locally included Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman, New Orleans Police Chief Sean Ferguson, St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre, and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

“This concealed carry law was not well thought out. And whether you’re from the north or the south of Louisiana, or Central Louisiana, it’s important that we have a law that works,” said Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman.

St. Tammany Parish Randy Smith could not attend, according to a spokesperson, but supports the cause.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto did not attend and a spokesperson says he has not taken a stance on the issue.

As of this year, 21 states have passed some version of Constitutional Carry.

Kentucky passed the law in 2019, but according to data by the Gun Violence Archive, gun violence stayed the same or increased from 2019 to 2020.

Meanwhile, the NRA has encouraged Louisiana member to call their representatives and demand a veto override of the constitutional carry bill.

Safety advocates, like Isaiah Stewart, staunchly say no training is no good.

He’s been teaching firearms safety and concealed carry classes through his company, Angel Arms Firearms, since 2017.

The full-day classroom and range course, place a heavy emphasis on safety and Louisiana law.

“The law section is one of the most important sections I teach about. Because I have to be sure that if you are gonna be under my number, and you are involved in a shooting, that you understand the legal ramifications that come with this,” said Stewart.

“We teach all the laws that are associated with a potential deadly encounter, which is what people need to know. Because the burden of proof is on your hands.”

But his classes may no longer be required if the Louisiana legislature overturns the governor’s veto. Stewart says he’s anxious that safety will fall by the wayside if untrained residents begin carrying guns.