Politics

Obama backs Adrian Perkins for Louisiana's US Senate seat

Perkins is challenging Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy in a long-shot bid to unseat the incumbent.
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S President Barack Obama speaks at the opening ceremony of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on September 24, 2016 in Washington, DC. The museum is opening thirteen years after Congress and President George W. Bush authorized its construction. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race. 

Obama’s support for Perkins came in a list of dozens of endorsements for Democratic candidates in the Nov. 3 election that the former president released Friday on Twitter.

It was Obama’s only endorsement for a congressional candidate in Louisiana on the list. 

Perkins is challenging Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy in a long-shot bid to unseat the incumbent.

Perkins is one of five Democratic contenders and is the highest-profile challenger to Cassidy.

