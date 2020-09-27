Obama backs Adrian Perkins for Louisiana's US Senate seat

Perkins is challenging Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy in a long-shot bid to unseat the incumbent.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race.

Obama’s support for Perkins came in a list of dozens of endorsements for Democratic candidates in the Nov. 3 election that the former president released Friday on Twitter.

It was Obama’s only endorsement for a congressional candidate in Louisiana on the list.

Perkins is one of five Democratic contenders and is the highest-profile challenger to Cassidy.

