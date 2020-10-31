Only 2 polling location changes expected after Hurricane Zeta

The Secretary of State only expects two polling place changes in Lafourche and none at any of the other parishes in southeast Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is not anticipating many polling place changes at all in southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Zeta left much of the area without power.

Saturday he sent out an update on locations that showed only two polling place changes, both in Lafourche Parish.

Ardoin did say that 68 of the 435 polling places in the affected area are still without power on Saturday.

"Our office is working with Entergy and other utility partners to restore power to polling locations. Polling locations without power restoration will receive generators to operate Election Day equipment," said a statement from his office. .

Here is the parish-by-parish assessment from the Secretary of State's Office.

St. Tammany Parish:

All 64 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. No polling location changes are expected.

St. Bernard Parish:

All 10 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage, however, none of the ten currently have power. Power restoration is underway through utility partners. No polling location changes are expected.

Lafourche Parish:

37 out of 48 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. Nine remaining locations have received the all-clear for damage, and power restoration is underway through utility partners.

Two polling locations have changes in Lafourche Parish :

Precinct 10/7 (Old Golden Meadow Settlement, S 20986 Hwy 1, Golden Meadow) and Precinct 10/9 (St. Joseph Church Recreation Center, 17980 West Main St. Galliano) will be moved to Precinct 10/8 (Golden Meadow Middle School, 630 S. Bayou Dr., Golden Meadow).

Terrebonne Parish:

46 out of 50 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. Four remaining polling locations are without power, while power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Orleans Parish:

107 out of 124 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. 17 remaining polling locations are without power, and power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Jefferson Parish:

123 out of 144 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. 21 remaining polling locations are without power and power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Plaquemines Parish:

Five out of nine polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. Four remaining polling locations are without power, and power restoration efforts are underway. One polling location could potentially be moved.

St. Charles Parish:

19 out of 24 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. 21 remaining polling locations are without power and power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Washington Parish: