Plaintiffs part of a lawsuit filed this week praise temporary hold on abortion ban

Medical Students for Choice told Eyewitness News they are fighting for their patients and their rights.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The plaintiffs part of a lawsuit filed earlier this week which resulted in a judge placing a temporary ban on abortions in Louisiana says their patients are the top priority.

On Monday, a Louisiana judge placed a temporary hold on enforcing the statewide abortion ban designed to automatically go into effect when Roe fell.

One of the two plaintiffs in the suit is Medical Students for Choice, a nationwide non-profit made up of medical students. The suit involves the Tulane University chapter. The suit says the trigger laws are vague and unclear.

Jessica Mecklosky, a medical student at Tulane University and part of the non-profit says this suit is about advocating for patients.

“These patients are our number one priority," Mecklosky said.

“Without this kind of medical care patients end up dying... When we see that patients aren’t able to get the care that they need, laws are getting in the way of that, that’s where we come in as people that need to step in and change those laws.”

Alana Carstens Yalom is finishing her medical residency in New Mexico. She is a former Tulane student and alumnus of Tulane's chapter of Medical Students for Choice and said the move was necessary.

“I knew that I was going to get really good abortion training, to do that in a state that didn’t have all of the hoops you had to jump through, felt really important to me," Carstens Yalom said.

“I didn’t want to spend all my time fighting just to get the skills that I needed, thinking about going to a place where I can learn and train.” Carstens Yalom said.