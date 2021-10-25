Plaquemines voters to decide three millages in upcoming election

If the millages are approved, the money will fund essential services including emergency medical services, recreation, levees, and drainage.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — With Louisiana's fall election is about three weeks away, Plaquemines Parish residents can learn more about three new millages on the ballot for them at a town hall on Monday.

The town hall is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Braithwaite Auditorium at 1253 LA-39, Braithwaite, LA 70040.

Monday's town hall is the last in a series of events that the government has held throughout the parish. If the millages are approved, the money will fund essential services including emergency medical services, recreation, levees, and drainage.

The parish released a video outlining exactly where the money will go. In it, they say the recreation department will not exist anymore if the millage doesn't pass.

Below is the full text for each of the three millages that voters will decide:

Recreation:

Shall the Parish of Plaquemines, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to levy a tax of two (2) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $1,970,000) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of improving, repairing, maintaining and operating parks, playgrounds, recreation centers and other recreational facilities and providing recreational programs in the Parish, together with the necessary furnishings, fixtures and equipment for the foregoing?

Levees:

Shall the Parish of Plaquemines, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to levy a tax of five (5) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $4,925,000) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of repairing, maintaining and operating levees, flood protection, flood control, hurricane protection, tidal and storm protection, storm damage reduction, and drainage works in the Parish?

Emergency Medical Services:

Shall the Parish of Plaquemines, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to levy a tax of three (3) mills on all property subject to taxation within the Parish (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $2,955,000) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of providing emergency medical services directly or by contract or both in the Parish including acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating emergency medical service facilities and equipment?