How united is America?

WASHINGTON — Republican Representative Garret Graves, who is among a group of Louisiana congressional members that continued to object to the presidential election results after the raid on the capitol, told WWL Radio on Friday President Trump must muzzle himself.

“He effectively needs to resign, and what I mean by that, effectively he will not be out there talking, speaking wielding the full authority of the White House,” said Representative Graves.

Congressman Graves told WWL Radio President Trump should not be removed from office. He says doing so would only further divide the country.

Other Republicans, including cabinet members Elaine Chao, and Betsy Devos are also breaking away from the president.

“Now we’re finally seeing Republican politicians and enablers saying oh, I don’t support that,” said Clancy Dubos.

Eyewitness News Political Analyst Clancy DuBos says it’s a shame it took a raid on the capitol for the Republican rebukes to come. Lives have been lost. Symbols of freedom have been vandalized. But DuBos said the country’s sense of unity has also been damaged. Even during polarized times of segregation or the Vietnam war, what took place at the U.S. Capitol never happened.

“We had a civil war, but what we saw on Wednesday was something even the Confederacy could not accomplish: the rebel battle flag being waved in the people’s house,” said Dubos.

“First and foremost, it’s an attack on American democracy,” said Blair Condoll.

Condoll is a political science professor at Dillard University. He said the riot also shined a severe light on the deep political and racial divisions in the country.

“I don’t think any African American would disagree with anyone peacefully protesting, but what happened on Wednesday underscores an inherent problem in America which is a racial divide. We know that back in June of last year, that Black Lives Matter protests were met with tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets,” said Dr. Condoll.

President Trump is now pledging a peaceful transition, but will that change the distrust so many of his supporters hold?

“There are still millions of people who don’t believe what they can clearly see with their eyes. They don’t believe what is undeniable, they just believe their alternate realities,” said DuBos.

“I think we’re going to have to get back to a system of love. I know that may not be the most political answer, but I believe that is a solution,” said Dr. Condoll.

Given the events of this week, solutions are definitely in demand.