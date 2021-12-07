Politicians react to passing of 'Larger than life' leader Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana politicians may have agreed or disagreed with former Governor Edwin Edwards but no one could disagree that he was a colorful, powerful and influential leader in the state for more than 50 years.
His passing brought out a response from political leaders in the state.
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy said that Edwards, "Led a remarkable life that will surely not be repeated."
U.S. Congresswoman Julia Letlow pointed out that Edwards, "Lived a long and remarkable life that took him from rural Avoyelles Parish to the Governor's Mansion and left a lasting impact on our state."
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry Tweeted that "Governor Edwin Edwards gave hope to Louisianians during his time of public service; no Governor since has generated that much optimism or loyalty."
There are more responses from local politicians below.