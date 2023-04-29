Polls open for April 29 elections

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Polls are open for April 29 election across Louisiana. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place and other election here.

Here's a look at what's on the ballot:

Orleans Parish

Voters in Orleans Parish are taking up a property tax increase that would generate more money for the sheriff's office as it looks to make improvements to the jail and staffing.

There's also a run-off election for a seat at Orleans Parish Criminal Court on the ballot. Simone Levine is up against Leon Roché II for Division A judgeship

Saint Tammany Parish

Saint Tammany Parish will vote on a renewal of a property tax that will provide millions of dollars to the coroner's office.

Also, Republicans Jimmy Inman and Cody Ludwig are in a runoff for the District D seat on the City Council in Covington.

Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Parish has a hospital tax on the ballot for public hospitals and healthcare buildings.

St. John the Baptist Parish

In St. John Parish, a school system tax is on the ballot. This tax would go to increasing salaries and health care for public school employees.