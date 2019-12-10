LAKE CHARLES, La. — President Donald Trump campaigns in Lake Charles, Louisiana for GOP candidates for Louisiana governor - Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

The two men are challenging incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards in Saturday's primary election.

Trump and his Vice-President, Mike Pence, who was in Kenner last week, are not choosing either of the candidates in the primary, merely asking that people vote for GOP.

The race is close to see if Edwards wins re-election outright or is forced into a runoff.

Trump has sent out some Tweets that were dismissive of Edwards in recent days leading up to Saturday's general election.