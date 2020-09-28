President's tax returns won't matter to loyal voters, but undecided could turn

"These are treacherous times for both presidential candidates, a story like this can prove to be an important part the race, we’ll just have to see.”

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — An exposé on Donald Trump’s tax returns in the New York Times portrays the president as a tax avoider and failed businessman.

According to the Times, Trump paid just $750 dollars in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

The report also revealed he paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, largely because he reported losing more money than he made.

Political pollster Ron Faucheux said it remains to be seen whether the report will have any impact on the president’s re-election bid.

“These are treacherous times for both presidential candidates,” Faucheux said. “A story like this can prove to be an important part the race, we’ll just have to see.”

State Rep. Ray Garofalo (R-Chalmette) said he doesn’t have a problem with the president’s tax history.

“I would also point out that every taxpayer has the ability to use or utilize whatever exemptions that are on the books and I’m sure there a lot of wealthy Democrats that do the same thing,” Garofalo said. “Do I think the president did anything wrong? I do not.”

State Sen. Troy Carter, (D-New Orleans), said the fact Trump reportedly paid less taxes than most working people is very disturbing.

“To think that someone that boasts of such wealth, boasts of being a multi-billionaire that somehow you skirted the system…is disturbing,” Carter said. “In America, unfortunately the poorest of the poor are forced to pay taxes and those with means sometimes find ways around it.”

The New York Times reportedly obtained years’ worth of tax return data that the president had long fought to keep private.

Faucheux maintains Trump’s base of support, 46 percent of the vote will stick with him, no matter what.

“Where he has to be careful is with that small group of voters, whether it’s 7, 8, 9,10 percent who are undecided or moving back and forth, who don’t like either candidate,” Faucheux said. “It will it hurt him among those voters.”

President Trump responded to the report on Monday. He tweeted, “The Fake News Media, just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes & all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent. I paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits.....”

According to the IRS the average tax filer paid just over $12,000 in 2017.

That’s about 16 times more than what the president reportedly paid.

President Trump carried Louisiana 4-years ago with 58 percent of the vote.

He is expected to take the Bayou State once again in November.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.