Here's how to register to vote in Louisiana

LOUISIANA, USA — Time is running out to register for the Louisiana gubernatorial primary election set for Oct. 14. The final deadline to register for the upcoming gubernatorial primary is this Sat., Sept. 23.

Louisiana voters can use the GeauxVote Online Registration System to register online until then.

The deadline to register by mail or at the OMV ahead of the primary has already expired.

According to search engine data, Louisiana was among states apparently most interested in signing up to vote.

On National Voter Registration Day Sunday, Louisiana was the state most likely to search "register to vote," on Google.

The Louisiana secretary of state has more information on how to vote and how to register on the office website.