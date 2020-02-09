Rep. Clay Higgins says armed protesters 'won't walk away' from Louisiana protests

The post was removed from Facebook for violating the site's 'violence and incitement' policies.

NEW ORLEANS — Rep. Clay Higgins posted on social media Tuesday saying that all armed demonstrators at Louisiana protests should be met with force.

The post, which has since been removed by Facebook, featured a picture of Black men carrying assault-style weapons and other tactical gear, according to a report from our partners at The New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune.

"I'd drop any 10 of you where you stand," said the post. "Nothing personal. We just eliminate the threat. We don't care what color you are. We don't care if you're left or right. if you show up like this, if We recognize threat...you won't walk away."