Rep. Scalise rejects CDC's mask recommendations days after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Rep. Scalise tweeted "This isn't about science—it's about government control," in response to the CDC's latest guidance on masks.

NEW ORLEANS — Republican lawmakers are rejecting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask recommendations.

The guidance suggests that fully vaccinated people wear face masks indoors – in areas with high Covid transmission rates.

Congressman Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, tweeted, "First they told us don’t wear a mask. Then they told us wear a mask. Then wear two masks. Then get the vaccine and you don’t have to wear a mask. Now they tell us never mind, wear a mask. This isn't about science—it's about government control."

After holding off on getting vaccinated for months Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, shared photos of himself receiving his first dose earlier this month.

WWL-TV asked Scalise how tweets criticizing the CDC guidance was helpful in Louisiana where the state has recorded 18,565 new Covid cases over the past seven days. The state is also reeling from the highest number of Covid hospitalizations in months.

In a written statement, Scalise responded, “I believe the vaccine is safe and effective and have expressed my strong support for Operation Warp Speed for more than a year, but the CDC refuses to follow the science by flip-flopping on its mask guidance every few months and telling those vaccinated that they must wear masks after first telling them they didn’t need to wear a mask. Reimposing unscientific mandates for the vaccinated discourages those who are on the fence from getting the vaccine. We should be encouraging people to get the facts and consult with their doctors instead of shaming those who haven’t gotten the shot.”