NEW ORLEANS — A record number of women are running for Louisiana congressional seats in the coming election.

According to the Secretary of State's office, 77 women signed up to run for the state's House of Representatives and Senate in this October's election. That's 14 more than the amount of women who qualified in legislative races in 2007, the previous record election year for women.

This year, 20 women are running for State Senate, with an even split of 10 Democrat and 10 Republican candidates, the Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

ADVOCATE: Record number of women running for the Louisiana Legislature

Among the 57 women running for seats in the state House, 33 are Democrats and 24 are Republicans.

In total, 334 men and women put their name in to qualify to run.

According to the Baton Rouge Advocate, 37 out of 105 total House of Representatives members will automatically win re-election in October because they have no opponents.