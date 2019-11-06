NEW ORLEANS — A recently signed abortion law that aims to restrict abortion rights for women in Louisiana could push away at least one TV production that films in the state.

In an interview with Variety magazine, 'NCIS: New Orleans' showrunner Christopher Sibler said production of the popular CBS series could pull out of New Orleans if Louisiana's fetal heartbeat bill took effect.

"Should the legislation take effect, it would be unconscionable to me to continue production in a state that enacts a draconian law putting women's health and rights at risk," Sibler said.

Last month, Louisiana became the fifth state to enact laws prohibiting abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, joining Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia. Louisiana's law doesn't contain exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.

The bill's signing won't limit Louisiana's three abortion clinics anytime soon because it would only take effect if the law in neighboring Mississippi is upheld by a federal appeals court.

In the interview with Variety, Sibler added that the show's production will "wait to see how this plays out" in the courts.

Sibler's comments were published the same week that two New Orleans City Council members condemned the state's new abortion law.

According to NOLA.com, production of 'NCIS: New Orleans' has generated an estimated 450 jobs and spends tens of millions of dollars in Louisiana.

Louisiana's Office of Entertainment Industry Development director Chris Stelly told the magazine that no productions have left Louisiana since the legislation was signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.