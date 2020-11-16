Reports: Congressman Cedric Richmond to leave post for spot with Biden administration

The U.S. Congressman from Louisiana has a press conference set for Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — CNN, Bloomberg nationally and NOLA.com locally are reporting that U.S. Congressman Cedric Richmond, D-La., will be leaving his post for a spot in President-Elect Joe Biden's staff in a senior role.

Richmond, the representative to the U.S. House of Representatives from Louisiana's Second District, was a co-chair of the Biden campaign and the two were seen together in Georgia during the campaign in October.

Richmond has a press conference set for the New Orleans Lakefront Airport Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m.