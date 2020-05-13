BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s Republican lawmakers are advancing measures that would limit damage claims against businesses in car wreck lawsuits.

They are pushing ahead with the pre-coronavirus priority as Democrats argue the debate is inappropriate amid a pandemic. The proposals would change the rules for accessing the courts and suing over injuries.

A House committee voted 11-5 Tuesday to send one bill to the full House for debate. A Senate committee backed a similar measure in a 4-3 vote.

Supporters say Louisiana’s legal climate encourages people to sue, driving up car insurance costs. Opponents say the changes aren’t proven to lower rates and could keep people from receiving adequate compensation for injuries.

