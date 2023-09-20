Richard Nelson withdraws from Louisiana governor's race, endorses Jeff Landry

"I am proud of the impact we've made on this race, and thankful for my supporters and especially my family for the sacrifices they've made," Nelson said.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Richard Nelson announced that he was withdrawing from the Louisiana governor's race and endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry Wednesday morning.

"My heart will always be committed to Louisiana, and that is why I am happy to support Attorney General Jeff Landry to be our next Governor. I believe that Jeff has the commitment and the courage to bring the fundamental reforms we need in state government. Our people need good jobs, good schools, and good health, and Jeff is the best candidate for the job," Nelson said in a statement.

Jeff Landry released a statement after the announcement saying:

“We are honored to have the endorsement of Representative Richard Nelson. These past few months have proven that Richard is deeply committed and passionate about improving our state and the lives of folks across Louisiana. He and I both understand this race is an opportunity to chart a new course for Louisiana, one where our children and grandchildren want to stay and build a future. I look forward to continuing to unite folks across our state as we work to bring Louisiana a government as good as its people.”

Today, I am withdrawing from the #lagov race, and endorsing @JeffLandry.



I am proud of the impact we've made on this race, and thankful for my supporters and especially my family for the sacrifices they've made.



My heart will always be committed to Louisiana, and that is why I… pic.twitter.com/IPBvpqhxK4 — Richard Nelson (@NelsonforLA) September 20, 2023