LA Right to Life to propose bill change, giving adult adoptees access to birth certificates

NEW ORLEANS — Adults who were adopted as children in Louisiana cannot see their original birth certificates. A bill proposed in the legislature seeks to change that for anyone 24 and older.

But there is opposition to the change because of birth parents’ confidentiality.

Joni Soboloff was adopted by a loving New Orleans family as an infant. For 42 years she searched for her birth family. At 58, she finally found and has a relationship with her birth mother, father and each of their children, her half-siblings.

“I would never have found any of my birth family without DNA, because the information that I had gotten from the adoption agency was all false,” said Joni Soboloff, a real estate agent in Covington.

Now 63, she never has, and still can't, see her birth certificate.

“I could have had the mom, my mom, the one who raised me, and my birth mother, and I, could have all three, gone down to apply for my birth certificate, and still it would be illegal for them to give it to me,” she said.

Joni supports changing the law. Louisiana Right to Life says that would make the state go back on its legal promise to birth mothers.

“Our concern is that these birth mothers, who are heroic, courageous, loving people, who chose life for their baby, we believe that the state promised confidentiality to them those years ago when the choice was made. They should continue to have that confidentiality,” said Ben Clapper, Director of Louisiana Right to Life.

Louisiana Right to Life is talking to legislators about compromise and would support a law unsealing birth certificates, where the birth mother and adult adoptee, have mutual consent, as well as in the case if the birth mother is deceased.

“Why should a birth mother's rights be any stronger, or more important, than a surrendered child, an adult now,” said Soboloff.

And Louisiana Right to Life also wants future mothers to have a confidentiality option.

Joni's seen adoptive parents who also don't want the law changed because they are concerned about losing the bond with those they raised.

When asked if she ever thought that finding her birth mother would make her love any less, or not feel as close to the mother who raised her, Soboloff replied, “It makes me very grateful that they raised me. I love my parents more now having all my puzzle pieces.”

Her entire life, Joni was told her birthday is December 10. Her newly found birth mother believes that's off by weeks. For now, that piece of the puzzle will have to remain a mystery.