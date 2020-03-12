Roger Stone claims North Korea delivered ballots through Maine harbor

Maine Sec. of State Matt Dunlap says Stone’s claims have ‘absolutely no validity.’

MAINE, USA — Roger Stone, longtime friend and former adviser of President Donald Trump, thrust Maine into the national spotlight Wednesday with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Appearing on “The Alex Jones Show,” a far-right radio show that typically perpetuates conspiracy theories, Stone claimed that North Korea interfered in the presidential election via Maine ports.

"I just learned of absolute incontrovertible evidence of North Korean boats delivering ballots through a harbor in Maine, the state of Maine," Stone said. "If this checks out, if law enforcement looked into that and it turned out to be true, it would be proof of foreign involvement in the election."

Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap addressed Stone’s claims in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday, saying the “vague rumor has absolutely no validity.”

“Discussing a rumor such as this only legitimizes it,” Dunlap said. “We have no evidence of any interference in our election, and we have completed our certification of the official results. We take voter fraud and interference allegations seriously and look into any substantiated claims. At this point, this vague rumor has absolutely no validity.”

Trump and his legal team have been claiming widespread election fraud since losing the election to Democrat Joe Biden, unsuccessfully filing lawsuits in key battleground states.

The Electoral College is set to meet on Dec. 14 to vote. The presidential electors will meet in their home states and cast their ballots for the candidate that won the popular vote in their state. Those votes then go to Washington.