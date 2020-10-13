RTA offering free transportation to voters during early voting

750 RTA passes will be handed out by City Councilwoman Kristin Palmer and two local groups

NEW ORLEANS — If you are in need of a ride to an early voting location in Orleans Parish, the RTA is offering free transit passes.

City Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer on Tuesday announced a partnership with RIDE New Orleans and Roll to the Polls to giveaway 750 RTA day passes during early voting.

The RTA transit passes will give voters the ability to access all public transportation modes, Palmer's office said.

In June 2020, the RTA adopted a policy to waive transit fares on an election day, but it does not include early voting.

During early voting, which runs October 16 thru October 27, volunteers with RIDE New Orleans and Roll to the Polls, will provide free day passes at transit hubs.

Councilmember Palmer will join with the groups to kick off their initiative on the first day of early voting, Friday, Oct. 16, by handing out bus passes at Duncan Plaza's RTA downtown transit hub, beginning at 4 p.m.

A number of day passes will also be available for organizations that serve residents who need assistance or transportation getting to early voting polling locations. Contact courtney@rideneworleans.org for more information.

RIDE New Orleans and Roll to the Polls ask that riders have a voter registration card to receive a free bus pass at the following dates, locations and times:

Friday, October 16

Duncan Plaza, 331 Gravier St.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 20

Duncan Plaza, 331 Gravier St.

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

Duncan Plaza, 331 Gravier St.

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27

Duncan Plaza, 331 Gravier St.