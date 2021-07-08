Sally-Ann Roberts to host WBOK's 'The Good Morning Show'

Roberts retired from the Eyewitness Morning News in 2018 after 40 years as one of southeast Louisiana's most beloved and respected television journalists.

NEW ORLEANS — WBOK 1230 AM co-owner Wendell Pierce announced Thursday that former WWL-TV anchor Sally-Ann Roberts will take over as host of The Good Morning Show.

The current host of the show, Oliver Thomas, is stepping away to run for a seat on the New Orleans City Council. Thomas told the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate last month that he was taking early steps in challenging Cyndi Nguyen for the District E seat.

Thomas previously served on the council from 1994 to 2007 but resigned his seat after pleading guilty to bribery charges.

Roberts retired from the Eyewitness Morning News in 2018 after 40 years as one of southeast Louisiana's most beloved and respected television journalists.

WBOK AM co-owner Wendell Pierce just announced former WWLTV News anchor Sally Ann Roberts will take over as host of The Good Morning Show from 7-9. The current host Oliver Thomas is stepping away to run for New Orleans City Council. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/TIqnq6tNUL — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) July 8, 2021

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.