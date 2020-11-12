Scalise among 4 Louisiana congressman supporting Texas lawsuit to change election results

Steve Scalise, the House Minority Whip was on the list of more than 100 Republican members of Congress who signed the brief

NEW ORLEANS — Steve Scalise is one of four Louisiana Congressmen and one of more than 100 in all who have signed a brief in support of a Texas lawsuit that seeks to invalidate election results in four states that have largely provided President-Elect Joe Biden's margin of victory.

Scalise, along with Representatives Mike Johnson, Ralph Abraham and Clay Higgins were on the list.

The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President Donald Trump’s enduring political power even as his term is set to end. And even though most of the signatories are far-right conservatives who come from deep red districts, the filing meant that roughly one-quarter of the U.S. House believes the Supreme Court should set aside election results.

Seventeen Republican attorneys general are backing the unprecedented case that Trump is calling “the big one" despite the fact that the president and his allies have lost dozens of times in courts across the country and have no evidence of widespread fraud. And in a filing Thursday, the Congressional Republicans claimed “unconstitutional irregularities” have “cast doubt” on the 2020 outcome and “the integrity of the American system of elections.”

To be clear, there has been no evidence of widespread fraud and Trump has been seeking to subvert the will of the voters. Election law experts think the lawsuit will never last.

“The Supreme Court is not going to overturn the election in the Texas case, as the President has told them to do," tweeted Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine. "But we are in bad shape as a country that 17 states could support this shameful, anti-American filing" by Texas and its attorney general, Ken Paxton, he said.