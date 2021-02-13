Sen. Cassidy faces backlash as Louisiana GOP doubles down as Trump's party

As the second impeachment trial shifted to the defense of the former president, many Louisiana Republicans are focused on Cassidy’s earlier vote.

As attorneys for former President Trump present their defense, Republican Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is defending his recent vote on the constitutionality of the impeachment trial. He’s facing a backlash from many members of the Louisiana GOP.

In a brief Twitter video this week, Senator Cassidy covered a lot of ground.

“There are those that think I should put President Trump above the Constitution. That’s not conservatism, that’s not Republicanism and I reject it,” said Senator Cassidy in the video.

The video seemed to address his critics.

“Now before you disagree, I ask you to go on C-Span and listen to the argument yourself and come to your own conclusion,” said Senator Cassidy in the video.

The conclusion from the Republican Party in East Baton Rouge, which is Cassidy’s home parish, was to censure him. According to its post on Facebook, the move was unprecedented. That portion of the party labeled Senator Cassidy “an object of shame.”

“In voting in favor to allow them to move forward, I don’t think that’s upholding your duty, he made a mistake,” said Roger Villere.

Donald Villere is the Republican National Committeeman from Louisiana. Villere said the impeachment trial is a display of partisan politics from Democrats. While the Louisiana GOP has criticized Senator Cassidy, it praised fellow Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy for his recent vote against the constitutionality of the impeachment trial.

Some political observers and some Twitter users identifying themselves as Republicans who commented on Senator Cassidy’s Twitter page have said he is behaving as a statesman. We asked Roger Villere if Cassidy is fulfilling his role as an impartial juror in the impeachment.

“Well, my thoughts are, that’s probably mostly Democrats, I guess there’s a few Republicans, the Never Trumpers that would say that. I would think that he’s looking at it from the perspective of being a juror, when in reality this is all about politics. This is raw politics on the Democrats side and it’s a waste of time,” said Villere.

Congressional Democrats maintain the impeachment is about holding the former president accountable for inciting the insurrection at the capitol. University of New Orleans political scientist Ed Chervenak says this trial will likely increase support for Mr. Trump among Louisiana Republicans.

“The number of registered Republicans is up by 100,000 in the last two years and that’s just a continuing trend,” said Chervenak.

Will the backlash against Cassidy be a continuing trend? That may depend on how he ultimately votes on the question of whether or not Donald Trump should be convicted.