BATON ROUGE, La. — A proposal striking at the proliferation of TV, radio and billboard ads blanketing Louisiana has won support from state senators.

Sen. Heather Cloud’s bill would declare as false or misleading those lawyer ads in which a person claims to have received the full amount of a settlement or judgment. Instead, the ad would have to disclose how much was deducted for attorney fees and any other expenses related to the litigation.

Cloud says lawyers are making false promises. Opponents say the bill is unconstitutional because the state Supreme Court regulates the practice of law.

The Senate voted 28-6 for the measure Thursday, sending it to the House for consideration.

More Stories:

RELATED: Louisiana prison guard arrested in contraband case

RELATED: Louisiana House agrees to let colleges continue to set fees

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.