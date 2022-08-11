Senator Kennedy, Reps. Steve Scalise, Troy Carter re-elected, WWL projections

WWL-TV's Political Analyst Clancy DuBos made the calls very early and all were expected.

NEW ORLEANS — As expected, Senator John Kennedy, R-La., Congressman Steve Scalise, R-La., and Congressman Troy Carter, D-La., have easily been re-elected, according to projections by WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos.

For Scalise, the current Minority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, there was plenty at stake nationally as he could rise in power with a GOP takeover of the House.

"Scalise is watching the national returns, closer than anyone else in Louisiana," said DuBos. "He's in line to become the number two person in the entire House if Republicans capture the House... and, probably within 2-4 years he'll become Speaker."

Scalise beat challengers Katie Darling, a Democrat and Howard Kearney, a Libertarian, but his re-election was never really in question in a deep red district in a red state.

Scalise has served the First Congressional District since 2008.

Scalise has been in the news quite a bit during his terms, surviving a nearly fatal shooting in 2017 and being one of the people with a high profile role in questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy, R, La., rolled to re-election Tuesday over a trio of challengers.

"There was no question Kennedy would win," said DuBos. "The question was by how much."

Kennedy has been in the U.S. Senate since 2017 after mounting a successful campaign against Democrat Foster Campbell. Prior to that he spent 17 years as Louisiana’s Treasurer. Kennedy has a reputation for home spun, plain-talking and is one of the more quotable politicians and a favorite of right leaning media shows.

Kennedy was one of six Republicans who objected to certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. However, Kennedy justified this decision by saying Arizona’s 11 electoral college votes would not have changed the election outcome.

Kennedy said in May 2021 that he believed that there were irregularities in the election and said Democrats changed election laws in an unconstitutional manner.

The only Democrat in Congress from Louisiana, Troy Carter, was re-elected in a fairly easy win over Republican Dan Lux.

"Carter got 68 percent (of the vote) in Jefferson and he'll get that much - or more - in Orleans, and that tells us he's going to win," said DuBos. "