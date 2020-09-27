Senators, former schools congratulate Amy Coney Barrett on nomination to Supreme Court

The nomination drew praise from the state's U.S. senators as well as from the schools she attended for elementary and high school.

Louisiana's Republican Senators were excited about the announcement of a conservative jurist nominee to the Supreme Court but also expressed pride in the fact that the nominee is a native of Louisiana.

Amy Coney Barrett was introduced as the nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away eight days ago.

Here are some of the statements issued by notable figures from around the state and local region.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy:

“President Trump has nominated an impressive jurist in Judge Barrett, who has real-world experience in the classroom and in the courtroom.”

“One of the most sacred jobs Louisianians sent me to do is to vet nominees for lifetime appointments to the highest court in the land. I will join my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee in doing just that—fairly and thoroughly.”

“I look forward to hearing from Judge Barrett in the coming days.”

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy:



"She is a terrific choice. She has the right legal mind and experience to serve on the Court. Judge Barrett would be only the second Supreme Court justice from Louisiana, and she’s going to make our state and nation proud."

Congressman Clay Higgins:



“Amy Coney Barrett is a solid Constitutionalist and highly regarded judge. She will make an excellent addition to our nation’s highest court.”

Statement from St. Mary's Dominican High School:



"St. Mary’s Dominican High School congratulates Judge Amy Coney Barrett (Class of 1990) on her nomination to the United States Supreme Court. As a Dominican alumna, she reflects the profile of a Dominican graduate who seeks Veritas – Truth, the motto of Dominican. Dominican recognizes Judge Amy Coney Barrett and congratulates her on this major accomplishment."

Statement from St. Catherine of Siena: